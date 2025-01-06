SK Energy representatives marked the loading of sustainable aviation fuel for export to Europe at the SK Innovation Ulsan Complex dock. Credit: SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

SK Energy has become the first Korean refiner to export Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Europe, aligning with the EU’s new mandatory SAF usage policy.

On 5 January, SK Energy announced this export, produced through Co-Processing methods that utilise bio-based materials such as used cooking oil and animal fats.

Since January, the European Union has mandated that at least 2% of aviation fuel must consist of SAF.

SK Energy spokesperson said: “Our extensive production system, bolstered by the R&D expertise of SK Innovation Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, and the engineering proficiency at SK Innovation’s Ulsan Complex, was pivotal in achieving this export milestone.”

SK Energy commenced commercial production of SAF in September last year, using Co-Processing technology.

This method integrates bio-based material supply lines into existing petroleum production processes, enabling the production of low-carbon products such as SAF and bio-naphtha.

The company has an annual production capacity of approximately 100,000t for SAF and other low-carbon products.

In partnership with SK On Trading International, which invested in a waste-based raw material company, SK Energy has completed a global value chain that spans from raw material acquisition to production and sales.

SK Energy CSO and SK Innovation Ulsan Complex head Lee Chun-kil said: “We will closely monitor domestic and international SAF policy changes and market demands to expand SAF production and exports.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set a goal to achieve net zero by 2050, with a plan to reduce the aviation industry’s CO 2 emissions by 50% compared to 2005 levels by the same year.

The EU has mandated that all aircraft departing from Europe must use at least 2% SAF, with an aim to increase this to 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. Similarly, the US targets transitioning all aviation fuel to SAF by 2050.

In November last year, the UK government launched the Jet Zero Taskforce, a renewed initiative to drive the aviation sector toward sustainability.

Announced by Transport Minister Louise Haigh, the taskforce aims to align the industry with national goals of becoming a clean energy leader and boosting economic growth.