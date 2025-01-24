Cathay Pacific, a user of the original SITA Connect solution, has upgraded to the new SITA Connect Go service. Credit: Beautyimage/Shutterstock.

Air transport technology provider SITA has joined forces with Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific to expand network connectivity across 51 airports worldwide.

The collaboration will increase network bandwidth by up to five times while “maintaining cost efficiency” at the airports from where Cathay Pacific operates.

The move aligns with Cathay Pacific’s “strategic direction” towards cloud applications and optimisation of legacy system performance.

Cathay Pacific, an early adopter of the original SITA Connect solution, has transitioned to the new SITA Connect Go service.

This service will provide dual Internet connectivity with bandwidths of up to 300Mbps.

The agreement includes a 12-month plan to design, build, test, and implement the new service across all involved airports.

The service features three Gateways specifically designed to support legacy applications, allowing Cathay Pacific to continue using its existing systems while benefiting from improved performance and global connectivity.

SITA Connect Go enables “ultrarapid deployment” using the “pre-connected and resilient APH-V infrastructure,” SITA stated.

This will help in minimising downtime and disruption for Cathay Pacific. The service offers “customisable” options to meet the airline’s specific connectivity requirements.

Cathay Pacific IT infrastructure and security general manager Rajeev Nair said: “Airlines across the world have a clear need for strong and robust airport infrastructure so that we can centre our attention on providing the optimal passenger experience.”

“SITA Connect has been helping us deliver efficient operations at airports for several years and we are confident that this renewed partnership with SITA will allow us to significantly increase the network capacity of our existing network in the most cost-effective way, enabling us to further enhance our operational efficiency and allowing us to continue focusing all our efforts on our customers.”

The implementation phase commenced in April 2024 and is anticipated to be completed by early second quarter of 2025.

SITA Asia Pacific president Sumesh Patel said: “This agreement with Cathay Pacific is a true testament of how we are able to help airlines maximise their network infrastructures which are key for their ongoing operations.

“The fact that Cathay Pacific was one of our first clients for SITA Connect and is now one of the first adopters of SITA Connect Go is a clear sign that our technology is delivering valuable results.”

Earlier this month, SITA teamed up with Palo Alto Networks to strengthen security for critical airport applications by integrating the latter’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered cybersecurity platforms into its CyberSecurity portfolio.