Air transport technology firm SITA has partnered with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to enhance security for critical airport applications.
This collaboration will see the integration of Palo Alto Networks’ AI-powered cybersecurity platforms to SITA’s CyberSecurity portfolio.
The partnership introduces SITA Managed Security Service Edge (SSE) solution, comprising Palo Alto Networks solutions, which will be managed and operated from SITA’s CyberSOC.
This solution aims to secure airport assets, including check-in workstations, tablets, self-service kiosks, and baggage scanners, ensuring uninterrupted passenger flow and operational efficiency.
The SITA SSE solution encompasses a suite of network security services, including intrusion detection, Secure Web Gateways, and next-generation antivirus, all delivered from Palo Alto Networks’ cloud platform.
This integration is part of SITA’s SSE Edge framework, aimed at providing “robust” security measures that meet the requirements of chief information security officers (CISOs) and compliance authorities such as National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and ISO 27000.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Palo Alto Networks will bolster SITA’s SSE solution with next generation cybersecurity protection and software, ensuring the safety of mission-critical areas in aviation and other transport sectors.
SITA Communications and Data Exchange (CDE) senior vice president Martin Smillie said: “The need to protect vital digital applications within the transportation industry has never been more acute, given the ever-evolving threat from cyber-attacks.
“This agreement delivers industry-leading cybersecurity protection for our airport, airline and other customers, in mission critical areas of their operation.
“Managed by SITA CyberSOC, this combines Palo Alto Networks best-in-class AI-powered, cloud native Endpoint and Application protection, all optimized and future-proofed to combat cyber threats.”
The partnership’s focus is on deploying “advanced” cybersecurity solutions such as Palo Alto Networks Next Generation Firewalls, Prisma SD-WAN Instant-On Network devices, and Prisma Access.
These technologies are designed to offer “comprehensive” network security, connectivity, and cloud-based protection, all under the management of SITA.
Palo Alto Networks EMEA & LATAM Ecosystems vice-president Patricia Murphy said: “This partnership will begin a transformation of cybersecurity in the air transport industry, helping ensure that critical systems are protected with the most advanced cybersecurity platforms available (platformisation) – fostering a safer and more efficient environment for air travel worldwide.”
Last month, SITA and Red Sea International Airport (RSI) in Saudi Arabia teamed up to provide specialised airport systems (SAS) for the airport’s new main terminal building.