The initiative will utilise AI technologies to improve SIA’s customer service. Credit: BeAvPhoto/Shutterstock.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has partnered with OpenAI to implement Gen AI solutions to improve customer service and operational efficiency.

The initiative will leverage AI technologies to enhance SIA’s customer service capabilities by interpreting various forms of content, including text, audio, diagrams, and videos.

The initial focus will be on upgrading SIA’s existing AI-powered virtual assistant on its website.

The partnership will build upon current features, such as the flight recommender, to provide a more intuitive experience for customers during the planning, booking, and management of their travel.

The upgraded virtual assistant is expected to deliver personalised support, helping customers identify suitable destinations and access relevant information efficiently.

This improvement aims to simplify the travel process and enhance self-service options, ultimately fostering greater customer engagement with the airline.

OpenAI international managing director Oliver Jay said: “Singapore Airlines has long been known for its leadership in innovation and service.

“We are excited to work with SIA and explore how advanced AI can enhance the travel experience, empower employees, and optimise complex operations.”

Additionally, SIA staff will benefit from the new AI-powered virtual assistant, which is designed to automate routine tasks and offer guidance on operational processes.

By utilising insights from previously resolved issues, this tool will enable staff to access necessary information across multiple formats, facilitating quicker decision-making and improved problem-solving.

SIA also plans to integrate OpenAI’s advanced AI models into its operational processes to assist with complex decision-making tasks, such as flight crew scheduling.

This integration will take into account regulatory requirements, operational constraints and manpower availability, allowing staff to make informed decisions based on analysed data.

The AI-driven system aims to streamline operations and enhance the overall travel experience for customers.

Singapore Airlines information technology senior vice president George Wang said: “This collaboration with OpenAI exemplifies Singapore Airlines’ commitment to digital innovation and leadership in the airline industry.

“By harnessing cutting-edge AI solutions, we will enhance operational efficiency and staff productivity, and elevate the end-to-end customer experience, helping the SIA Group retain its industry-leadership position.”

SIA announced a S$45m ($34.1m) investment to renovate its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

