Construction of the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge is expected to begin in early 2026. Credit: Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced an investment of S$45m ($34.1m) to renovate its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2.

The project aims to enhance the customer experience at the airline’s primary hub and is set to commence immediately, with completion anticipated around mid-2027.

The renovations will be executed in phases to minimise disruption for travellers.

The redesigned lounges will offer a 50% increase in space and seating capacity, incorporating upgraded facilities and a wider selection of food and beverage options.

The renovation of the First Class SilverKris Lounge is scheduled to begin in April 2025, with completion expected by the end of the year.

It will feature a larger area with higher ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, alongside a renovated bar that will provide barista services in the morning.

Live cooking stations will serve a variety of Singaporean, Asian, and Western dishes, while the self-service buffet will be expanded to reflect offerings from the Terminal 3 SilverKris Lounge.

The Business Class SilverKris Lounge renovations are projected to start in late 2025. This lounge will see a 30% increase in size, providing additional comfort and space for customers.

It will include a quiet rest area with recliners and a redesigned living room area featuring various seating options, allowing customers to work, dine, or relax.

The expanded self-service buffet will offer both Asian and Western cuisines, complemented by a new full-service bar serving barista-made coffee and signature cocktails.

Work on the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge is anticipated to commence in early 2026. The capacity of the lounge is set to double, introducing various seating arrangements, including armchairs, workstations, and dining seats.

New amenities will include in-lounge restrooms and shower suites for customer convenience.

SIA customer experience senior vice president Yeoh Phee Teik said: “This significant investment underscores Singapore Airlines’ unwavering commitment to elevating the end-to-end travel experience for our customers.

“Building on the success of our Terminal 3 lounges, we are extending our signature hospitality and thoughtfully curated offerings to Terminal 2.”

In February this year, SIA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aether Fuels, a climate technology company, to explore sourcing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from their planned production facilities in the US and Southeast Asia.