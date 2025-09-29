A mobile ITW GSE 3500 PCA with the ITW GSE 3500 Air Coil. Credit: ITW GSE.

Royal Schiphol Group has inked a framework agreement with ITW GSE for the supply of fully electric pre-conditioned air (PCA) units and an automatic hose management system.

The contract may run for up to 15 years and reach a value of €40m ($46.8m). It aims to support Schiphol Airport’s objective of reducing its environmental footprint at apron areas by cutting fossil fuel use and addressing air quality and noise concerns.

ITW GSE will deliver the 3500 PCA unit, which includes automated aircraft type detection and integration with the EcoGate platform.

The agreement also covers the 3500 Air Coil hose management system fitted with AirTight and KinkFree SuperHoses.

These technologies are designed to reduce energy loss and improve operational conditions for ground crews, according to the company.

The equipment is modular and can be installed in fixed positions, as trailer-mounted units, or on passenger boarding bridges.

This allows for deployment across various airport stand or gate layouts and is intended to streamline infrastructure planning while supporting cost management over time.

ITW GSE senior sales and business development manager José Manuel de las Heras said: “This agreement goes beyond supplying equipment; it’s about empowering a vision. Schiphol’s commitment to sustainability is clear, and we’re proud that ITW GSE is part of that journey.”

ITW GSE will assume the role of general contractor for the supply, while a contractor designated by Schiphol will handle installation and integration.

Aviation GSE, ITW GSE’s distributor in the Netherlands, will provide commissioning support locally.

ITW GSE reported that the equipment is intended to assist airports in meeting stricter environmental requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

ITW GSE general manager and vice president Poul Elvstrøm said: “At ITW GSE, we believe in engineering solutions that not only perform but also make a difference.

“This agreement with Schiphol is a powerful example of what can be achieved when innovation meets sustainability.”

Earlier this year, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) enhanced its operations at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport by acquiring Menzies World Cargo Amsterdam, a segment of Menzies Aviation’s General Cargo Handling Operations.

This acquisition increases WFS’s warehouse capacity to over 50,000m² at the Netherlands’ main international airport.

