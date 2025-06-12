The streamlined refuelling process aims to reduce aircraft turnaround times, enhance on-time departures, and minimise fuel spillage. Credit: EQRoy/Shutterstock.

San Diego International Airport (SAN) in the US has deployed a state-of-the-art hydrant fuelling system as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The initiative, led by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The new system delivers fuel directly from storage facilities to aircraft through underground pipelines, reducing the reliance on fuel trucks.

This streamlined refuelling process is designed to shorten aircraft turnaround times, increase on-time departures, minimise fuel spillage, and lower carbon emissions, contributing to more environmentally friendly airport operations.

Designed by Burns & McDonnell, the project includes the construction of fuel piping and infrastructure for underground fuel distribution on the west side of the airport.

The system currently supports Gates 48-51 and marks the first phase of a broader airport-wide conversion to hydrant fuelling.

SAN chief development officer and vice president Angela Shafer-Payne said: “The activation of the hydrant fuelling system at SAN is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

“This system not only enhances our operational capabilities but also significantly improves the passenger experience by reducing fuelling times and minimising environmental impact.”

San Diego International Airport, owned and operated by the Airport Authority, generates nearly $12bn in economic activity for the region.

In November 2021, the Airport Authority began construction on the New T1 project, which includes replacing the current Terminal 1, improving airfield and transportation connectivity, and building a new administration facility.

The $3.8bn project is expected to create between 15,000 and 20,000 construction-related jobs.

In 2023, SAN partnered with Identiv to enhance its access control system, implementing Hirsch Velocity Software and Velocity Vision video management system (VMS).

