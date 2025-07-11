The digital tower system could potentially expand to additional airports throughout Poland in the future. Credit: Saab.

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) has selected Saab to implement an advanced digital tower system at Warsaw Modlin Airport, along with establishing an operations centre in the city.

This initiative aims to improve the efficiency, flexibility and availability of air traffic operations, advancing digitalisation and long-term growth in Poland’s aviation sector.

Warsaw Modlin will become Poland’s first airport to utilise a digital tower, according to the company.

To be located at PANSA’s facilities, the Warsaw-based operations centre will enable remote traffic management under all weather conditions.

PANSA CEO Magdalena Jaworska-Mackowiak said: “The implementation of the innovative Remote Tower opens a new chapter in air traffic management. It is not just a technological leap forward, but a real change in the way we think about the safety and efficiency of air operations.

“Thanks to this innovation, we provide air traffic controllers with tools that allow them to act faster and more precisely – regardless of conditions or location.”

Designed for scalability, the system has the potential to extend to other airports across Poland in the future.

At the centre of the solution is Saab’s Digital Tower Suite, featuring 4K cameras for both day and night operations and advanced presentation tools for air traffic controllers.

The airport will also benefit from a multilateration (MLAT) system, providing comprehensive surveillance tracking throughout all flight phases, ensuring better performance in varied weather conditions.

Furthermore, Saab’s digital tower system is designed to integrate future technological advancements, including AI-based features and unmanned traffic management.

Saab air traffic management CEO Cecilia Larsson said: “I am proud that PANSA is entrusting Saab to implement our Digital Tower solution at Warsaw Modlin Airport.

“For us, this is a journey to transform and digitalise air traffic services, and I look forward to joining forces with our partner PANSA in Poland.”

Last month, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) selected Saab’s Aerobahn Runway and Surface Safety service for implementation at 26 additional US airports as part of its Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) Block 3 rollout.

