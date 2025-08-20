Riyadh Air has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with SATS Saudi Arabia Company, a subsidiary of SATS, to improve cargo handling services at major airports throughout Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration aims to bolster cargo operations at the Riyadh Air hub located at King Khalid International Airport, with additional support at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of managing 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo annually. Credit: Riyadh Air.

The partnership will see SATS Saudi Arabia develop “advanced” hub management capabilities for Riyadh Air, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of managing 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo annually.

Under the agreement, SATS will provide dedicated cargo handling services at its 60,000m2 airfreight terminal in Riyadh, which includes specialised areas for pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, live animals, valuables, and hazardous materials.

The agreement provides Riyadh Air with immediate access to SATS’ global network, which encompasses over 225 stations and is supported by more than 250 airline partners and freight forwarders.

The hub management operations will feature centralised cargo and security control centres, allowing for real-time oversight of operations.

This will facilitate better coordination of cargo connections and streamline the routing of shipments within Riyadh Air’s global network.

SATS Asia Pacific Gateway Services CEO Bob Chi said: “We are honoured that Riyadh Air has selected SATS as a trusted partner for its ambitious cargo growth journey.

“This partnership represents strategic alignment between Riyadh Air’s ambition to connect over 100 destinations globally by 2030 and our commitment to provide our customers with world-class air cargo solutions.”

To support these operations, SATS Saudi Arabia will implement its COSYS+ Next Generation Cargo Management System, which will provide real-time tracking and data-driven decision-making capabilities.

The system will be enhanced with “advanced” cargo digitisation technology and automated truck dock management systems, aimed at improving operational efficiency.

The scalable infrastructure of the facility is designed to accommodate Riyadh Air’s long-term growth objectives.

Riyadh Air chief financial officer Adam Boukadida said: “This partnership with SATS Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal milestone in Riyadh Air’s journey to become a leading global carrier.

“By leveraging SATS’ advanced cargo handling capabilities and global network, we are laying a strong foundation to build a world-class air cargo offering from day one.”

In June this year, Riyadh Air announced an order for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft at the Paris Air Show.

