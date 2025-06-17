The signing ceremony was held at Paris Le Bourget, France. Credit: Riyadh Air.

Riyadh Air has confirmed an order for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 large widebody aircraft during the Paris Air Show, marking a significant step for the new national airline of Saudi Arabia.

This order is part of Riyadh Air’s strategy to streamline its fleet and operations by reducing the variety of aircraft types.

The airline plans to operate a fleet comprising three different aircraft types, with services expected to commence in late 2025.

The latest order comprises 25 firm orders along with options for an additional 25 aircraft, and increases the airline’s total orders to 182 aircraft.

The signing ceremony took place at Paris Le Bourget by Riyadh Air chief financial officer Adam Boukadida and Airbus EVP Sales of Commercial Aircraft Business, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

Riyadh Air aims to connect more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030, enhancing Riyadh’s connectivity as a G20 capital in anticipation of significant events such as Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Riyadh Air chairman and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: “Our new national carrier is set to take to the skies in the near future, and as a fundamental element of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure, will connect our capital city to over 100 international destinations around the globe by 2030.”

The Airbus A350-1000 boasts an operational range exceeding 16,000km, enabling Riyadh Air to expand its network globally.

It will feature a spacious First-Class cabin, complementing the recently unveiled Business Class and cabin design, aimed at enhancing the passenger experience.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer said: “We are honoured to support Riyadh Air’s bold vision with the A350-1000, the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and decarbonisation whilst connecting the vibrant Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world!”

Riyadh Air will support the Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by expanding air transport options and increasing cargo capacity, ultimately boosting international passenger traffic.

Airport Technology recently interviewed Flyr, Riyadh Air’s technology partner, about the future of AI in commercial aviation.

