Red Sea International Airport (RSI) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) to provide meteorological services and manage weather monitoring equipment at the facility.

Under the arrangement, NCM will be responsible for operating, maintaining, and ensuring the proper functioning of all meteorological instruments.

RSI is located in Hanak, Saudi Arabia.

As part of the agreement, NCM will also involve in preparing and delivering essential aviation weather reports. These include en-route forecasts, meteorological aerodrome report (METAR), terminal aerodrome forecast (TAF), aerodrome warnings, and area forecasts.

Considered to be necessary for supporting air traffic operations at the airport, these meteorological services supply pilots and air traffic controllers with timely and precise weather data to support operational decisions.

NCM will also conduct continuous observation and reporting of weather conditions to airport stakeholders such as air traffic control.

NCM CEO Dr Ayman Ghulam said: “This partnership reflects the Center’s vital role in supporting the aviation sector by providing accurate and real-time data that enhances operational efficiency and safety.”

daa International manages RSI, which is in the process of phased activation.

The design of the airport was completed by Foster + Partners and Jacobs. daa International oversees operational management at the site.

The airport acts as a main point of entry for travellers accessing The Red Sea tourism destination, a project under Red Sea Global.

Located approximately 90km south of Al Wajh on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, RSI has a yearly passenger handling capacity of two million.

RSI chief commercial officer Michael White said: “This agreement represents a pivotal step in ensuring the airport operates to the highest global standards.

“Real-time weather data is essential for pilots and air traffic controllers to make informed decisions, and with NCM’s expertise, we are confident in delivering seamless and safe operations for our passengers and airline partners.”

In December 2024, SITA partnered with RSI to deliver specialised airport systems (SAS) for the new main terminal building. This collaboration followed SITA’s successful implementation of its systems at RSI’s Air Taxi Terminal.

