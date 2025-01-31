The collaboration aims to develop the next APRON software version, integrating AI and LiDAR technology to optimise ground operations. Credit: Mikhail Starodubov/Shutterstock.

Qinshift, a technology company specialising in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has joined forces with ADB Safegate, a provider of intelligent airside solutions, to enhance the “safety and efficiency” in airport operations.

The collaboration will focus on the development of the next version of ADB Safegate’s APRON software, integrating AI and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology to optimise ground operations.

The system, which will undergo testing in a live operational airport environment, aims to facilitate the adoption of “innovative” technologies in airside operations.

ADB Safegate’s APRON detection software is designed to enable “safer and faster” aircraft turnarounds by linking airside assets and offering real-time insights for improved decision-making processes.

APRON product management director Peter Håkansson said: “Our AIRSIDE 4.0 strategy is about enabling connected systems for improved real-time insights. Working with Qinshift strengthens our ability to enhance intelligent APRON management, helping airports operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.”

Qinshift and Avenga mobility and transportation business development vice president Daniel Sjostrom said: “Collaborating with ADB SAFEGATE underscores our focus on using AI technologies to address operational challenges in aviation.

“This project reflects our commitment to delivering practical solutions that enhance safety and operational effectiveness.”

ADB Safegate offers “intelligent” solutions that support airports in developing their airside ecosystems.

With products installed at more than 2,500 airports worldwide, including civil and military sites, the company’s AIRSIDE 4.0 strategy focuses on improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

In 2023, ADB Safegate introduced the Intelligent AiPRON platform for managing airport apron operations.

The platform is designed to provide an intelligent and sustainable approach for overseeing apron activities from landing to takeoff.