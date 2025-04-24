The partnership aims to improve the accessibility and efficiency of air freight services. Credit: Qatar Airways Cargo.

Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo have revealed plans to establish a Global Cargo Joint Business, subject to regulatory approval.

This collaboration aims to enhance service levels for customers and partners within the international air freight sector.

It will leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the three companies, focusing on delivering benefits to customers.

The initiative is set to streamline product offerings, improve connectivity, reduce transit times, and introduce new routing options across their networks, providing customers worldwide with greater value and service flexibility.

Qatar Airways Cargo’s cargo chief officer Mark Drusch said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to redefine the global air cargo landscape.

“This agreement will bring together three strong players to offer unparalleled service and global connectivity, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

Additionally, the partners are working together to develop harmonised safety and security standards for their clientele.

This partnership is expected to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of air freight services, allowing customers to broaden their global air freight capabilities.

By pooling their resources, Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo intend to create a more interconnected and agile cargo network that meets the changing demands of global trade and logistics.

IAG Cargo CEO David Shepherd said: “This agreement is a testament to our history of bringing businesses together. With years of experience in forging successful collaborations, we understand the real value they bring.

“This joint business not only unlocks choice and opportunities for our customers but also enhances connectivity for the businesses and industries they serve, further strengthening the role air cargo plays in facilitating global trade.”

In March 2023, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) obtained a ground handling contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from Qatar Airways Cargo.

Qatar Airways operates flights from JFK to several destinations, including Doha, Mexico City, and Liège, Belgium.

