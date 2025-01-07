The delivery includes the RTT 110 for checked baggage screening and the Orion 920 CT with Rapiscan TRS for carry-on items. [Products do not appear in image] Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.

OSI Systems has signed a $27m order for its security division to provide checkpoint and baggage screening solutions to an undisclosed international customer.

The delivery includes the RTT 110 for hold baggage screening, Orion 920 computed tomography (CT) with Rapiscan tray return system (TRS) for carry-on items, Orion 928DX for air cargo and pallets, and Itemiser 5X for detecting explosives and narcotics.

The RTT 110 explosive detection system can detect a broad range of explosive threats at high speeds, processing at least 1,800 bags per hour with detailed 3D imaging.

The Orion 920CT system furthers the capabilities of cabin baggage screening with its advanced touch screen and comprehensive 360° view.

Additionally, the 928DX system will be deployed for air cargo and pallet screening, boasting a dual-view screening system with better image quality and threat detection capabilities.

Its Spectrum 4-color (SP4) imaging technology enhances security by facilitating quick and accurate threat identification.

The Itemiser 5X is an advanced desktop system for detecting trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. Its nonradioactive ionisation source simplifies maintenance and logistics, while its automated internal calibration system minimises consumable use and improves detection rates.

OSI Systems president and CEO Ajay Mehra said: “We are excited to receive this award. Our broad portfolio of aviation security products gives customers tremendous flexibility to optimise their security infrastructure and meet critical international airport security standards utilising our latest technologies.”

In 2023, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal ordered an explosive detection system from OSI Systems for screening checked baggage at airports across Portugal. OSI Systems agreed to provide maintenance and support for the installations.