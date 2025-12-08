The Finlet modification has been validated by Aviation Partners Boeing. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com.

Norwegian has entered into an agreement with Vortex Control Technologies (VCT) to install Finlet modification across its entire Boeing 737-800 fleet.

The deal aims to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions as part of Norwegian’s sustainability strategy.

The Finlets are a patented series of small aerodynamic fins installed on the aft fuselage of aircraft.

This technology is designed to optimise airflow, which can result in reduced drag and improved aerodynamic performance.

The installation, which is said to involve minimal time and cost, is also expected to increase the aircraft’s range.

Norwegian Air Shuttle flight efficiency manager and Captain B737 Stig Patey said: “Flying smarter is one of the core pillars of Norwegian’s sustainability strategy.

“After reviewing the proven results achieved by other operators, we’re pleased to implement VCT’s Finlet modification as another step toward a more fuel-efficient fleet while maintaining reliable, high-performance operations.”

According to VCT, the Finlet modification has been validated by Aviation Partners Boeing and is already in service with operators such as Avelo Airlines, SunExpress, and the US Air Force.

In typical operations, it is reported to produce up to 1.2% savings in cruise fuel consumption.

The installation programme for Norwegian’s fleet is scheduled to begin this month.

The work will be coordinated with regular maintenance checks to keep aircraft downtime to a minimum.

VCT chief commercial officer Mark Reichin said: “Norwegian has long been recognised for its focus on efficiency and sustainability.

“By adopting Finlet technology across its 737-800 fleet, Norwegian is once again demonstrating industry leadership in reducing environmental impact and operating smarter for the future of aviation.”

