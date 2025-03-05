Bristow Norway will conduct cargo demonstration flights using BETA’s ALIA CX300 eCTOL aircraft. Credit: PRNewswire/Bristow Group.

Avinor and Norway’s Civil Aviation Authority have partnered to develop Norway as a test site for zero and low-emission aviation.

The agreement was signed at Bergen Airport Flesland, with BETA Technologies and Bristow Group’s subsidiary Bristow Norway.

The goal of this initiative is to foster knowledge, learning, and prepare the necessary ecosystem for future scaling.

This involves integrating airlines, manufacturers, suppliers, the energy sector, and other relevant stakeholders into the project.

The demonstration flights, slated to start in the third quarter of 2025, will include cargo operations conducted by Bristow Norway using BETA’s ALIA CX300 electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) aircraft.

These flights, which will initially run between Stavanger Airport and Bergen Airport, aim to kick off from Stavanger in late summer, with the full route operational by fall.

Preparations for the test flights include the selection of a charger supplier for both Stavanger and Bergen airports.

Stavanger Airport is set to have its charger installed by 1 June, while Bergen Airport will receive a mobile charger by 15 August.

Norway Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard said: “The government’s goal in the National Aviation Strategy and the National Transport Plan 2025–2036 (NTP) is to accelerate the transition to zero- and low-emission aviation.

“To achieve this, one billion kroner has been allocated in the NTP. The first major initiative is the establishment of Norway as an international test arena for zero- and low-emission aircraft.”

BETA has recently completed the production of the ALIA aircraft designated for these flights.

The aircraft, a second production-intent vehicle from BETA, was built in their Burlington, Vermont facility and has been certified by the FAA for various flying conditions. It is expected to arrive in Norway later this year.

Bristow Group chief transformation officer and executive vice president Dave Stepanek said: “This regulatory sandbox evaluation project exemplifies our philosophy of crawl, walk, run for early adoption of new aviation technologies and solidifies the commitment to our vision to be a leader in innovative and sustainable aviation.

“Bristow Norway is proud and honoured to partner with this distinguished group of leaders in advanced air mobility.”

In January this year, Indra Sistemas, a Spanish technology and consulting firm, won a contract to upgrade air traffic control systems for Avinor’s remote tower operations in Norway.