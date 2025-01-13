Spanish technology and consulting firm Indra Sistemas has secured a contract to enhance air traffic control (ATC) systems for Norwegian air navigation service provider Avinor’s remote tower operations in Norway.
The contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will extend services to seven additional airports, all to be managed from Avinor’s Remote Tower Centre (RTC) in Bodø, the “largest of its kind globally”.
Since 2022, Avinor has been gradually incorporating new airports into the RTC’s operations.
The centre currently oversees 11 regional airports, with the number set to rise to 15 by March 2025 upon the completion of the first phase of Avinor’s remote tower programme.
Under the contract, Indra will deliver tower and communication systems for an additional seven new airports planned to be operated from the RTC.
The latest contract also includes an installation at the new Bodø Airport, which is under construction.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Avinor RTC features 16 working positions, with each operator having the capability to control up to three airports from a single workstation.
This is made possible by Indra’s InNOVA air traffic control system, which integrates all necessary air traffic and airport control functions into one display.
The RTC model allows for more flexible airport operating hours and reduces costs associated with physical towers.
The concept of multiple remote tower operations was developed and validated by Avinor and Indra in 2019 as part of the EU’s PJ05 SESAR Remote Tower project.
Avinor is set to become one of the first air navigation service provider to operationalise this concept, Indra said.
Additionally, Indra supplied the GAREX Voice Communication Control System, ensuring dependable communication between pilots, ground personnel, and the RTC.
Indra delivered the technology platform for Avinor’s remote tower operations in collaboration with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and ACAMS.
The company’s involvement in remote and digital tower technology extends beyond Norway, with turn-key projects at airports in Budapest, Hungary and Vancouver, Canada.
In December 2024, Avinor selected Thales to implement next-generation unmanned traffic management (UTM) system.