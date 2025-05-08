Aireon’s space-based ADS-B service replaces traditional position reporting with satellite-based real-time surveillance, enabling air traffic controllers to monitor aircraft more accurately. Credit: NATS Limited.

An independent assessment has validated the benefits of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) in the North Atlantic airspace, six years after its implementation.

The review, conducted by Steer, a consultancy specialising in aviation and cost-benefit analysis, was commissioned by NATS to meet regulatory obligations.

The findings indicate that for every £1 ($1.33) invested in the system, airlines receive approximately £2 ($2.66) in value.

Aireon’s space-based ADS-B service was introduced by NATS and NAV CANADA on 27 March 2019, marking a shift in air traffic management.

This technology replaced traditional position reporting methods with satellite-based real-time surveillance, allowing air traffic controllers to monitor aircraft with enhanced accuracy.

The review by Steer compared data from 2023 to a baseline established in 2018, revealing improvements in operational performance and situational awareness across the North Atlantic.

Key findings include enhanced safety, as real-time surveillance enabled reduced separation between aircraft while reinforcing collision avoidance protocols across oceanic airspace. This allowed for increased capacity for aircraft to operate along optimal trajectories and at preferred speeds.

Additionally, the review noted improvements in tracking and emergency response capabilities, enabling controllers to access precise real-time aircraft locations, leading to quicker responses in emergencies.

Airlines also experienced more consistent flight times, enhancing operational planning and passenger experience.

Furthermore, the assessment revealed environmental benefits, with aircraft receiving their requested trajectories and oceanic entry points more frequently, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions.

In 2023, the review reported a reduction of 45,000t of CO₂ emissions compared to 2018 levels, with similar results anticipated in the coming years.

Moreover, airlines achieved annual fuel savings of £19m ($25.3m) due to decreased fuel burn.

Following the positive outcomes of the review, NATS is considering additional strategies to optimise oceanic airspace management, utilising performance metrics identified in the assessment to enhance the advantages of the space-based ADS-B technology.

NATS Oceanic Service head Jacob Young said: “This review confirms what we have seen firsthand over the past six years – Aireon’s Space Based ADS-B service has been a game-changer for air traffic management over the North Atlantic. It has delivered measurable benefits for safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Last month, NATS, in partnership with air navigation service providers (ANSPs), introduced Green Aviation Insights (GAIN), a collaborative data and analytics tool.

