The new platform is said to be the first collaborative data and analytics solution tailored for ANSPs to consistently evaluate airspace efficiency. Credit: NATS Limited.

NATS, in collaboration with air navigation service providers (ANSPs), has launched a new tool called Green Aviation Insights (GAIN).

This platform is claimed to be the first of its kind collaborative data and analytics solution designed specifically for ANSPs to assess airspace efficiency consistently.

The initiative is led by NATS (UK), CAAM (Malaysia), skeyes (Belgium), and AZANS (Azerbaijan), with CANSO participating as an observer.

Together, these founding members manage approximately 10% of global daily air traffic and are dedicated to refining the GAIN platform through ongoing trials, data sharing, and exploring new strategies to lower emissions.

Based on historical performance metrics, the founding members have the potential to achieve annual carbon dioxide reductions of around 370,000t.

GAIN allows ANSPs worldwide to benchmark their performance, exchange insights, and promote sustainable airspace management practices.

By utilising advanced analytics and sophisticated algorithms, the tool enables ANSPs to detect trends in inefficiency, establish actionable objectives, and evaluate their performance against set benchmarks.

CAAM CEO Captain Norazman Bin Mahmud said: “Joining the GAIN initiative allows us to actively contribute to the development of a valuable tool that will benefit ANSPs worldwide.

“We are eager to share our expertise and work together to create a more environmentally conscious aviation industry.”

As the majority of commercial flights are managed by ANSPs, these organisations are essential in guiding aircraft along the most efficient and environmentally responsible routes.

The GAIN dashboard has been developed with a focus on user experience, providing customised insights tailored to the specific roles of users within their respective ANSPs.

This functionality enhances the tool’s effectiveness in facilitating targeted improvements in performance.

NATS CEO Martin Rolfe said: “At any point in time, almost every single flight in the sky is under the watch of an ANSP, which places each of us in a position to help each aircraft fly its most efficient and environmentally friendly route.

“ANSPs all face similar challenges in delivering such efficient routings, and GAIN, the collaborative community being created around it, and the analytics it provides, will help make more of an impact than us working in isolation.”

Last month, NATS deployed an advanced aircraft separation system at London’s Gatwick Airport that minimises carbon emissions and enhances on-time performance.