Intelligent Stand Manager provides airports with a data-driven solution for stand allocation. Credit: Robin Guess/Shutterstock.com.

UK-based air traffic control services provider NATS has announced the full market rollout of Intelligent Stand Manager, a digital stand management tool, at the International Airport Summit in Berlin, Germany.

Developed in collaboration with its wholly owned subsidiary Searidge Technologies, the system is designed to support airports with a data-driven approach to stand allocation. It also enables more efficient responses to real-time operational changes, said NATS.

According to NATS, Intelligent Stand Manager utilises advanced algorithms and predictive analytics to create dynamic stand plans that adapt automatically as airport conditions change.

The system recalculates these plans within minutes, allowing airports to address operational delays and scheduling disruptions more rapidly than traditional methods.

NATS Services product management head Kemal Ahmed said: “We know stand planning is a pinch point for airport and airline operators around the world and believe Intelligent Stand Manager is a game-changer.

“By combining decades of operational air traffic expertise with cutting-edge technology, we’re enabling airports to operate more efficiently, more sustainably, and with even greater resilience.”

Built on Searidge’s Chorus platform, the Intelligent Stand Manager tool integrates with existing airport, airline and air traffic systems, supporting immediate responses to updated operational information.

Chorus is a cloud-based digital platform that integrates real-time data from multiple sources across aviation operations. The system uses AI, provides flexible deployment options, and features customisable modules.

By consolidating information from optical sensors, surveillance systems, and flight plan feeds, Chorus supports collaboration and information sharing among stakeholders.

This connectivity is said to enhance situational awareness for air traffic controllers and airside operations teams, allowing for quicker responses to operational changes and improved decision-making across airport operations.

Last week, NATS and Indra Group announced a memorandum of understanding for a new joint venture. This partnership is set to combine Indra’s digital tower system technology with NATS’ operational experience and Searidge’s digital solutions.

The aim of the joint venture is to design and deliver integrated digital tower control systems for airports globally.

