The announcement was made during the 2025 Dubai Airshow. Credit: NATS Limited.

NATS and Indra Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a joint venture (JV) focused on developing digital airport tower systems.

The announcement was made at the Dubai Airshow 2025, with the companies noting that further information regarding the initiative will be released in early 2026.

The collaboration aims to combine Indra’s digital tower system technology with NATS’ operational experience.

It will also incorporate the digital and AI solutions provided by Searidge Technologies, a fully owned subsidiary of NATS.

Indra CEO José Vicente de los Mozos said: “This Joint Venture is the right vehicle to materialise the growth of the control tower business in complex airports, driven by the implementation of digital systems and AI based tools, which will significantly improve the efficiency of airport operations.

“It also strengthens our partnership with NATS, a reference in the Air Traffic Management industry, which brings the operational expertise needed to develop the right solutions for airport operations.”

Through this partnership, the companies intend to design and implement integrated digital airport tower control offerings.

The planned solutions are expected to address operational performance, system resilience and efficiency for airports internationally.

In addition, the JV intends to supply air traffic controllers with digital tools.

Both companies indicated that they will continue to pursue further technology developments to align with changing requirements in the sector.

NATS CEO Martin Rolfe said: “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for digital tower solutions. By bringing together Indra, NATS and Searidge capabilities, we’re combining world-leading AI and tower expertise to create solutions that help our customers meet the challenges of a rapidly and continually evolving industry.”

Recently, NATS and Bayanat Engineering formed a partnership to provide advanced air traffic management solutions throughout the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This collaboration aims to leverage NATS’ operational expertise and adherence to international standards alongside Bayanat’s deep regional market knowledge, systems integration capabilities, and strong relationships with local stakeholders.

