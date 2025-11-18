Officials from NATS Services and Bayanat Engineering signed a MoU during the Dubai Airshow 2025. Credit: NATS Limited.

NATS Services and Bayanat Engineering have partnered to deliver advanced air traffic management solutions across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The collaboration was formalised with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the partners at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The agreement intends to combine NATS’ operational experience and international standards with Bayanat’s regional market insight, systems integration proficiency, and established relationships with local stakeholders.

Under this alliance, the two organisations plan to support the region’s growing requirements for advanced air traffic management, digital tower technology, and modernised airspace systems.

Bayanat Group managing director Elie Hannouche said: “NATS has been at the forefront of the aviation sector and we look forward to support our clients in the region by bringing in the best of operational excellence and solutions delivery.”

The alliance aims to deliver complete solutions for customers in the region.

A focus of their work will be on technologies such as NATS’ Intelligent Approach, described by the company as “the industry’s only true time-based spacing tool”, which it claims has improved runway throughput, punctuality, and carbon emissions at airports worldwide.

NATS International managing director Ben Kiff said: “This MoU reflects our commitment to building strong partnerships that deliver real value to the aviation sector.

“Bayanat Engineering shares our vision for innovation and excellence, and we’re excited to work together to support the region’s growth and transformation.”

In a separate development at the air show, NATS reached a separate MoU with Willis, a WTW business.

This partnership is aimed at providing risk and resilience advisory services and tailored solutions to aviation stakeholders globally.

Both parties have agreed to combine their expertise to deliver integrated services designed to manage risk and increase resilience within the sector.

Willis International head Pamela Thomson-Hall said: “This unique partnership, led by Tania, brings together our risk and resilience know-how with NATS’ world-class airspace capabilities to enhance innovation, safety and fortitude across the sector.”

In August this year, NATS introduced a new approach to calculating aircraft separation at Heathrow Airport called Pairwise Separation.

This method, which forms part of the Intelligent Approach arrivals spacing tool developed in partnership with Leidos UK, was implemented in December.

