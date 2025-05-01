Natilus aims to enhance its manufacturing processes with Palantir to better serve customer demand in the cargo and passenger markets. Credit: Natilus/PRNewswire.

Natilus and Palantir Technologies have formed a strategic partnership to enhance the production of sustainable commercial aircraft in the US.

The collaboration will utilise an AI-based operating system to improve design, engineering, and manufacturing processes, while also optimising Natilus’ operational efficiency and supply chain management.

The partnership will see Natilus implement Palantir Warp Speed to enhance its operations through AI-driven data analytics and modelling to facilitate real-time decision-making.

Initially, the focus will be on bolstering supply chain resilience and manufacturing efficiency.

In the future, the collaboration aims to provide cargo and passenger clients with insights for predictive maintenance, disruption recovery, and the capture of real-time aircraft performance data to optimise products.

Palantir Industrials head Emily Nguyen said: “Natilus is delivering the future of sustainable aircraft, and we are extremely proud of deploying software that supports the sustained competitive advantage of their blended-wing-body aircraft.

“By providing the foundation on which Natilus will integrate all aspects of their aircraft design, engineering and manufacturing, Palantir is committed to helping Natilus build faster and strengthen the US’s position in the global aviation landscape.”

The aviation sector is currently facing challenges due to limited access to aircraft components, with demand for cargo and passenger aircraft exceeding domestic production capabilities, according to Natilus.

As the industry seeks to operate more sustainably, airlines are looking for advanced technological solutions to improve fleet operations economically. In response to this demand, Natilus is developing a series of blended-wing-body aircraft for commercial use.

This includes the KONA, a regional freighter, and the HORIZON, which can accommodate 200 passengers. Both aircraft are designed with a carbon fibre airframe, promising significant improvements in fuel efficiency, carbon emissions, and payload capacity.

Natilus co-founder and CEO Aleksey Matyushev said: “We made a commitment to build the first manufacturing facility for the world’s most efficient commercial aircraft here in the US.

“Our success hinges on accelerating our production capabilities, and leveraging Palantir’s AI-driven platform will allow us to transform our manufacturing operations to run more efficiently and meet customer demand for the cargo and passenger markets.”

In 2019, Airbus launched its Skywise Partner Programme for global IT services providers, with Accenture, Capgemini, FPT Software, IBM, and Sopra Steria as early adopters.

More than 80 airlines worldwide are already using the Skywise aviation data platform, which was introduced in 2017 in partnership with Palantir Technologies.

