Natilus, a US-based aerospace manufacturer, has revealed the interior design for its HORIZON blended-wing aircraft.

The 200-passenger flagship model is set to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A321 NEO in the narrowbody market segment.

HORIZON’s blended-wing body (BWB) design allows for a 40% increase in interior capacity, offering a high level of comfort.

The aircraft’s interior features a highly adaptable layout designed to cater to various airline requirements and passenger preferences.

This includes innovative spaces ranging from business traveller amenities to family-friendly seating arrangements.

The aircraft introduces three video conference pods equipped with Wi-Fi, enabling business passengers to conduct meetings and stay productive during flights.

Families travelling on the HORIZON can enjoy Deluxe Club Seating, which allows four people to sit facing each other in a two-by-two configuration, eliminating the middle seat inconvenience.

This club seating is especially appealing for airlines aiming to provide a more enjoyable experience for families with children.

The HORIZON will also feature an intelligent lighting system that simulates natural light through skylights and windows, customisable to different seating zones.

This feature aims to mitigate jet lag and enhance the overall in-flight entertainment experience by syncing with infotainment screens.

Passengers can expect lie-flat first-class seats, personal infotainment systems in economy class, spacious 7.5ft ceilings, and eight exit doors with an option for double doors, enhancing both luxury and safety.

Natilus co-founder and CEO Aleksey Matyushev said: “The HORIZON is an innovative aircraft that ushers in a new era of air travel, offering significantly more interior space—which we’ve used to create a more comfortable and enjoyable cabin.

“This aircraft will provide our commercial airline customers with the ultimate platform to elevate the passenger experience.”

Additionally, Kuehne+Nagel has partnered with Natilus to explore integrating BWB aircraft into commercial air freight operations.

This collaboration will assess the environmental, economic, and operational benefits of adopting Natilus’ blended-wing Kona and Horizon models for air logistics purposes.

