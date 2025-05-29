The collaboration will evaluate the advantages of incorporating Natilus’s blended-wing KONA and HORIZON aircraft into commercial air logistics. Credit: Natilus/PRNewswire.

Kuehne+Nagel has entered into a partnership with Natilus to evaluate the integration of blended-wing-body aircraft into commercial air freight operations.

This collaboration seeks to analyse the environmental, economic, and operational implications of incorporating Natilus’s blended-wing Kona and Horizon aircraft into commercial air logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel will utilise its expertise to assess the feasibility of deploying these aircraft, concentrating on route modelling, environmental impact evaluations, operational cost assessments, and collaboration with the aviation sector.

Natilus, which is claimed to be the first to commercialise the blended-wing-body design, is developing a series of aircraft that aim to enhance aviation economics by decreasing fuel consumption by 30% and increasing payload capacity by 40%.

The partnership will investigate how these aircraft can be integrated into current fleets to boost logistics efficiency, improve service offerings, and lower carbon emissions in freight forwarding.

Natilus co-founder and CEO Aleksey Matyushev said: “Our partnership with Kuehne+Nagel is a meaningful step in helping the industry better understand the powerful advantages of blended-wing-body aircraft, which will become a blueprint for other logistics companies over the next decade.”

Kuehne+Nagel is committed to exploring sustainable practices for its global customer base of 400,000, actively seeking innovations such as new airframe designs to mitigate both environmental and economic impacts associated with air freight.

The two companies plan to work with selected air freight carriers to provide a detailed analysis of potential CO2e emissions reductions achieved using blended-wing-body aircraft.

Kuehne+Nagel Air Logistics Network and Carrier Management SVP Holger Ketz said: “At Kuehne+Nagel, we have consistently led the way in making air freight logistics more sustainable and this collaboration with Natilus is another example of how we continue to explore new technologies for more environmentally friendly and cost-effective air cargo solutions.”

Recently, Kuehne+Nagel launched a sustainability programme to improve air freight operations, partnering with 14 international airlines through memoranda of understanding to promote sustainable practices in air logistics.

