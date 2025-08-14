The initiative is part of Munich Airport’s strategy to enhance operational performance and sustainability. Credit: Assaia International Ltd.

Assaia has announced the selection of its ApronAI solution by Munich Airport (MUC) in Germany to enhance turnaround operations and ramp efficiency.

The initial rollout will cover 150 stands, with plans for further expansion in the future.

This initiative is part of Munich Airport’s comprehensive strategy aimed at improving operational performance and sustainability using real-time data and automation.

Munich Airport chief operating officer Thomas Hoff Andersson said: “For Munich Airport, it’s a critical step towards enhancing our operations using data and artificial intelligence.

“With Assaia’s technology, we’re able to better understand what’s happening on the apron in real time, allowing us to streamline processes and improve decision-making, ultimately delivering a better experience for our passengers.”

The ApronAI system employs advanced video analytics, computer vision, and machine learning (ML) technologies to monitor aircraft turnaround processes continuously.

It identifies key milestones and generates alerts that allow operations teams to address potential issues that may affect on-time performance, resource efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.

The introduction of this technology comes at a pivotal moment as airports face increasing demands to enhance throughput, improve the passenger experience, and minimise environmental impact, according to the company.

Assaia global sales senior vice president Jan Willem Kappes said: “Munich Airport plays a critical role in European aviation, and we’re proud to be supporting its vision with our technology.

“ApronAI doesn’t just monitor, it empowers predictive and proactive decision-making. With full transparency of operations, airports like MUC can eliminate bottlenecks, boost OTP and grow sustainably without immediate infrastructure developments.”

Munich Airport, which is projected to serve nearly 42 million passengers in 2024, ranks as Germany’s second-busiest airport and serves as a significant hub in Europe.

In April this year, Lufthansa Innovation Hub (LIH) and Munich Airport Terminal 2 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote innovation in the aviation sector, addressing challenges such as operational efficiency, passenger experience, sustainability, and stability.

