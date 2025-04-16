The collaboration will enable the deployment of autonomous robots by startup Ottonomy at Munich Airport Terminal 2’s gates and baggage claim areas. Credit: Lufthansa Innovation Hub GmbH.

Lufthansa Innovation Hub (LIH) and Munich Airport Terminal 2 have formalised a partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering innovation within the aviation sector.

This collaboration comes as the industry faces various challenges, including operational efficiency, passenger experience, sustainability, and stability.

The MoU signifies a commitment from both organisations to explore joint initiatives that leverage innovation to address these challenges.

It will involve the ideation and development of pilot projects in collaboration with innovative startups, such as LIH ventures, which will be tested at Munich Airport Terminal 2.

Additionally, the partnership aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices, methods, and tools between the two entities.

Terminal 2 Company managing director Matthias Langbehn said: “At Terminal 2, Europe’s first five-star terminal, we have always focused on delivering best-in-class service to our passengers.”

An initiative stemming from this collaboration is the deployment of autonomous robots developed by the startup Ottonomy.

Beginning this week, these robots will operate in the gates and baggage claim areas of Munich Airport Terminal 2. Their functions include assisting passengers with information and promoting Lufthansa Airlines’ services.

Passengers can interact with the robots by scanning a QR code, which directs them to Lufthansa’s chat assistant for self-service options, including flight information and rebooking processes.

The robots will also provide information such as tax refunds and lost and found services.

In addition to passenger assistance, the robots are equipped with integrated containers for transporting goods, with plans to distribute bottled water to passengers in the future.

This pilot project is part of Startup Gate, Lufthansa Group’s venture clienting initiative, which connects the airline with startups to facilitate the swift adoption of new technologies.

Lufthansa Innovation Hub corporate venturing and strategic growth head and senior director Dr Stefan Nothelfer said: “We are excited to partner with Munich Airport Terminal 2 to collectively enhance the customer experience and optimise operations across the entire travel journey.”

In February this year, Lufthansa announced plans to manage some Lufthansa Group Airlines flights at Munich Airport using its own ground services later this year, potentially by acquiring 100% of Swissport Losch.