The upgraded system is said to provide high-capacity coverage, allowing users to experience fast download speeds during peak travel times. Credit: Clare Louise Jackson/Shutterstock.

UK-based mobile operator EE has partnered with Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) to provide enhanced mobile connectivity with an upgraded indoor network solution across Manchester Airport’s three terminals.

This initiative aims to enhance performance for mobile users, especially in high-traffic areas, as passengers increasingly rely on mobile data for activities such as downloading boarding passes and making last-minute purchases.

The new system features a distributed antenna system (DAS) designed to overcome the challenges posed by the airport’s complex architecture, which often obstructs outdoor signals from reaching indoor spaces.

The upgraded system is expected to deliver high-capacity coverage for EE customers, ensuring that users can maintain fast download speeds even during peak travel times.

The new indoor network at Manchester Airport will facilitate seamless communication and access to digital services, allowing travellers to engage with their devices throughout their journey.

WIG Indoor Networks CEO Craig Birchenough said: “Wireless Infrastructure Group is pleased to see EE’s mobile services now live on the system we recently delivered at Manchester Airport, ensuring their customers stay connected with access to the mobile apps and services that form a vital part of a modern travel experience.

“This project highlights the strength of our partnership with EE and demonstrates how high-quality connectivity in airport environments can deliver real, tangible benefits for people on the move.”

This enhancement is part of a broader strategy by EE to expand network coverage across the UK, particularly in indoor environments where connectivity is crucial.

Similar improvements have been made at London Stansted Airport, also in collaboration with WIG, to provide a consistent and reliable network experience for passengers.

Recently, Mitie, a facility management company, secured a multi-million-dollar contract extension with Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to provide facilities management services at Manchester Airport for an additional seven years.

The agreement includes critical services such as engineering, cleaning, hygiene, and pest control to support the airport’s daily operations.

