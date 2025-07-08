Mitie is playing a crucial role in expanding Terminal 2 by delivering electrical, mechanical, and cleaning services to ensure a smooth opening. Credit: estherpoon/Shutterstock.

Facility management company Mitie has secured a multi-million-dollar contract extension from Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to provide facilities management services at Manchester Airport for an additional seven years.

This agreement encompasses essential services such as engineering, cleaning, hygiene, and pest control to ensure the airport’s smooth daily operations.

As part of the contract, Mitie will implement decarbonisation initiatives, including the use of electric vehicles for transporting materials and an electric jet-washing van for cleaning terminal exteriors.

These efforts align with MAG’s sustainability strategy, which aims for net zero emissions by 2038, according to the company.

Mitie’s skilled engineers will maintain critical mechanical and electrical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and safety equipment such as fire alarms and emergency public address systems.

The company will also utilise its advanced Merlin technology platform to deliver intelligence-led cleaning services, providing real-time updates on safety, equipment, and tasks.

The extended contract has created 32 new roles, adding to the existing team of 350 Mitie staff at the airport.

Mitie Business Services managing director Jason Towse said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership of nearly two decades with Manchester Airports Group and look forward to supporting with the completion of Terminal 2 as well as helping to ensure that millions of passengers enjoy a seamless travel experience at Manchester Airport.”

Manchester Airport, which serves more than 30 million passengers annually, is nearing the completion of a decade-long redevelopment project.

Mitie is playing a key role in expanding Terminal 2 by providing electrical, mechanical work, and cleaning services to minimise disruption ahead of its opening.

Once completed, Terminal 2 will handle more than 70% of the airport’s passenger traffic, featuring new check-in desks, a modern security hall, and enhanced retail and dining options.

Manchester Airport facilities management head Paul Lupton said: “We’re really proud of our role in connecting the North with the world and delivering a great passenger experience in the process – so it’s great to be extending our existing partnership with Mitie for a further seven years, ensuring a continuation of the high standards we have worked together to establish.”

In February 2025, Manchester Airport partnered with National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and Searidge Technologies to launch the UK’s first ‘hybrid’ digital control tower.

This initiative is part of a digital transformation programme designed to enhance ground operations, boost capacity, and improve punctuality at the airport.

