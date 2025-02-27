Camera arrays will be installed atop Terminal Two’s piers One and Two for optimal views of aircraft stands and taxiways. Credit: NATS Limited.

Manchester Airport in the UK has partnered with National Air Traffic Services (NATS) and Searidge Technologies to introduce what is says is the UK’s first ‘hybrid’ digital control tower.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive digital transformation programme aimed at enhancing ground operations, increasing capacity, and improving punctuality at the airport.

The collaboration will see the deployment of operational-grade, ultra-high definition panoramic cameras to assist air traffic controllers.

These cameras will provide live footage, augmented with radar data and overlays, to manage aircraft movements around the airport’s expanded Terminal Two.

Searidge Technologies’ Digital Apron Management System (DAMS) will be integrated into the Ground Movement Control positions within the control tower.

This system will offer controllers clear and optimised views of the airport’s Terminal 2 stands and taxiways, covering 28 parking stands and four taxi lanes using two panoramic arrays of 4K cameras.

The Manchester DAMS system is expected to be operational by 2026.

NATS has indicated that the system could be further enhanced by incorporating Aimee, Searidge’s advanced artificial intelligence engine, which includes features such as automatic monitoring of aircraft turnaround processes at the parking stands.

The deployment of the camera arrays will ensure that air traffic controllers maintain comprehensive views of the airfield, while radar overlays will improve situational awareness.

NATS digital towers chief solutions officer Andy Taylor said: “This really is the next generation of airport operations, where the combination of cameras and Searidge’s digital technology platform enables better decision-making, which can be shared right across the airport community.”

Additionally, a ‘test and development suite’ will be established by NATS and Searidge Technologies to assess additional tools before future operational rollouts, akin to a similar facility at Heathrow.

Manchester Airport airfield operations head Gary Renault said: “Improving airfield efficiency is a key driver in our £1.3bn transformation programme which will help us unlock Manchester Airport’s full potential and deliver real benefits to people in the North.

“This system will decrease delays and help us operate more flights – meaning greater choice, value and flexibility for our passengers.”

In November 2024, NATS announced that it will take over as Birmingham Airport’s air traffic service provider, starting in 2025. It will help replace a decade of in-house management as part of the airport’s broader enhancement plan.