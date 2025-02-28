The new terminal covers seven acres, strategically positioned to optimise Menzies’ cargo operations. Credit: Menzies Aviation Limited.

Menzies Aviation, a global service partner for airports and airlines, has opened a new domestic cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India.

Developed in partnership with Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), the facility is designed to support the growing demand for airfreight services and incorporates advanced technology and sustainable design.

The “state-of-the-art” terminal spans over seven acres and is strategically located to optimise Menzies’ cargo operations.

With a peak handling capacity of up to 360,000 tonnes of cargo, the facility’s design prioritises scalability and operational efficiency.

It features a built-up area exceeding 245,000ft2, with 80% dedicated to core operational activities.

The terminal can accommodate up to 42 trucks at once and includes eight floor-level weighted scales for precise cargo weight and volume verification to ensure accurate and efficient cargo management for a wide variety of airfreight commodities.

BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath said: “This new domestic cargo terminal reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth.

“By seamlessly integrating eco-friendly practices with cutting-edge technology, we have created a facility that addresses the growing demand for domestic cargo but also sets benchmarks for operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

Adhering to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) standards, the Kempegowda International Airport terminal sets a new standard for eco-friendly cargo handling.

Sustainable elements such as sky lighting, enhanced ventilation, water conservation, and energy-efficient technologies, are integral to the design according to Menzies.

Menzies Aviation Middle East, Africa and Asia executive vice president Charles Wyley said: “Our new greenfield domestic cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR) is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering efficient, reliable and future-ready logistics solutions.

“With the rapid growth in air cargo in India – which is set to reach 5.8 million tonnes by 2029, this facility is designed to not only meet today’s demand but to scale for future needs as the industry continues to evolve.”

In October 2024, Menzies Aviation announced that it will operate a 22,500m2 cargo facility at Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) when it opens in 2026.