After the deal, Spirit Cargo will be rebranded as Menzies Aviation. Credit: Menzies Aviation Limited.

Menzies Aviation, a service partner to airports and airlines worldwide, has announced the acquisition of Spirit Cargo Handling from SAS Ground Handling Norway.

The move is Menzies’ first to air cargo and warehousing operations in Norway.

Menzies said that the deal will increase its cargo handling capacity by 150,000t annually.

The operations will focus on high-demand products such as salmon, alongside general cargo and freighter services.

Menzies Aviation Cargo executive vice president Beau Paine said: “Our expansion into the Norwegian air cargo market demonstrates our continued focus on delivering consistent, high-quality service to our partner airlines, while enhancing the overall logistics supply chain.

“As we grow our global cargo network, we remain committed to being the cargo provider of choice through operational excellence, reliability, and innovation.”

As part of the agreement, Menzies will take over the responsibility from Spirit cargo warehouse at Oslo Gardermoen Airport (OSL), along with employee contracts and existing freighter operations at the facility.

Upon completion of the deal, Spirit Cargo operations will be rebranded as Menzies Aviation.

Menzies explained its teams have been working for a smooth transition that adheres to the global safety standards and to ensure delivery of secure and quality cargo handling from the outset.

Menzies Aviation Europe executive vice president Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson said: “This acquisition marks an exciting step forward in our strategic expansion as we strengthen our air cargo footprint across Europe.

“By adding a new cargo station to the Menzies global network, we’re building momentum in key markets and reinforcing our commitment to supporting cargo growth across the region.”

In April this year, Menzies Aviation agreed to acquire G2, a US-based airline service partner, for $305m.

Once the transaction is finalised, Menzies will operate at more than 340 airports in 65 countries, backed by a workforce of 65,000 employees.

