Post-acquisition, G2 will rebrand as Menzies and implement training, safety protocols, and sustainability initiatives at its new locations. Credit: Menzies Aviation Limited.

Menzies Aviation, part of Agility Global, has reached an agreement to acquire G2, a US-based service partner for major airlines, for $305m.

Upon completion of the transaction, Menzies will manage operations at more than 340 airports across 65 countries, supported by a workforce of 65,000 personnel.

G2, established in 2005, is specialised in passenger assistance, cabin cleaning, and ground and air cargo handling at major airline hubs.

The acquisition will encompass the entire G2 business, which employs nearly 20,000 staff across more than 100 US airports.

G2 CEO Julie Gostic said: “We’re proud to be joining Menzies Aviation, the global leader in aviation services, and entering an exciting new era of growth.

“I look forward to building on our reputation for consistency and high-quality standards while also maintaining a close relationship with our customers, who can expect to see the same level of premium service.”

Following the acquisition, G2 will undergo rebranding as Menzies, with plans to implement training, safety protocols, sustainability initiatives, and advanced technology across its new operational locations.

The deal is projected to increase Menzies’ group revenue by 20%, reaching over $3.1bn based on fiscal year 2024 estimates.

Menzies Aviation Americas executive vice president John Redmond said: “This acquisition is a key milestone in our longer-term value creation strategy.

“We are already the global industry leader in terms of countries, airports and aircraft turns and this transaction will expand our footprint to 340 airports worldwide.”

The transaction is pending regulatory approvals and is anticipated to conclude in June this year.

In February this year, Menzies Aviation launched a new domestic cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India, in collaboration with Bangalore International Airport (BIAL).

The facility aims to meet the increasing demand for airfreight services, featuring advanced technology and sustainable design.