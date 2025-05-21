Maxcraft specialises in complex cockpit upgrades, custom installations, field support, and specialised engineering solutions. Credit: Aerodim/Shutterstock.

Maverick Aviation Group has acquired Maxcraft Avionics to enhance its operational footprint in Western Canada.

This acquisition establishes the combined entity as an independent provider of avionics and instrument services across North America and internationally.

Furthermore, the acquisition aims to maintain service continuity for Maxcraft’s existing customers, ensuring that leadership and technical standards remain intact while benefiting from Maverick’s service network across the country.

Daryl Macintosh and Steve Nunn, who have been integral to Maxcraft’s operations, will continue in their roles, overseeing customer service and operational management.

Nunn said: “Partnering with Maverick gives us the ability to take Maxcraft to the next level—adding resources, expanding our capabilities, and ultimately delivering more value to our customers.”

Located in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Maxcraft has expertise in avionics design, installation, and maintenance, supported by its in-house design approval organisation (DAO).

As an approved maintenance organisation (AMO), Maxcraft’s advanced facilities offer comprehensive support to both the private and commercial fixed-wing markets, as well as the helicopter industry.

The company has expertise in complex cockpit upgrades, tailored installations, field support, and specialised engineering solutions.

Maverick Aviation Group president Trevor Rehberg-Besler said: “For more than 35 years, Maxcraft has built its reputation on trust, technical depth, and personalised customer care.

“We’re committed to preserving everything customers value about Maxcraft—while bringing the added strength of a national platform and long-term investment in people, tools, and infrastructure.”

Maxcraft possesses a comprehensive portfolio of exclusive supplemental type certificates (STCs). Its diverse clientele includes operators across various sectors, such as private, commercial, business, charter, corporate, airline, police, military, and air ambulance services.

The company operates from a facility that encompasses 30,000ft2 of hangar space and employs a team of 45 professionals, including certified technicians, engineers, and aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs).

In February this year, Maverick Aviation acquired Vision Inspection Services Canada (Vi-Scan), a move aimed at improving aviation safety and service quality in the region.

