Maverick offers localised NDT and tool calibration services at Edmonton, Calgary, and Kelowna International Airports. Credit: NAB_Photography/Shutterstock.

Maverick Aviation Group is expanding its non-destructive testing (NDT) services across Western Canada with the acquisition of Vision Inspection Services Canada (Vi-Scan).

This move is set to enhance the company’s aviation safety and service quality within the region.

With over 25 years of experience, Vi-Scan is a Transport Canada-approved maintenance organisation specialising in various NDT techniques.

The company offers extensive magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current, ultrasonic, and X-ray inspection services globally.

Vi-Scan, stationed at Calgary International Airport, is known for its professional conduct, quick response times, quality services, and competitive rates, according to the company.

Maverick’s acquisition is aimed at broadening Vi-Scan’s geographic scope and technical capabilities.

Maverick president Trevor Rehberg-Besler said: “The NDT sector is vital to ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Vi-Scan team to expand local NDT services to every major airport in Western Canada.”

The integration into Maverick’s portfolio marks a step in the company’s growth, following its recent expansion through Bristow Instruments into Kelowna, British Columbia.

Maverick now provides localised NDT and tool calibration services at various airports including Edmonton International, Calgary International, and Kelowna International, with further expansion plans on the horizon.

Cassels Brock & Blackwell provided legal advisory services to Maverick for the transaction.

Chris Sutton of Sutton Group served as the transaction advisor for Vi-Scan, and Mark Fletcher of Fletcher Law provided legal counsel to the sellers, Susan Yeo and Dani Sutton.