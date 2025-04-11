The provision will cover several airports, including Riyadh King Khalid Airport. Credit: Fedor Selivanov /Shutterstock

Matarat Holding and SITA have formalised a partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the digital transformation of airports in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration is set to implement advanced technologies that will improve passenger experiences, optimise operations, and boost airport efficiency, aligning with the country’s aviation modernisation initiatives.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambition to emerge as a global aviation hub, with a capacity to accommodate 330 million passengers annually and connect to more than 250 destinations worldwide.

SITA Middle East and Africa president Selim Bouri said: “We are proud to work alongside MATARAT Holding to bring in the right digital tools that keep operations smooth and passengers moving effortlessly.”

SITA has previously established biometric self-service systems at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and facilitated the Saudi’s inaugural fully biometric journey at NEOM Bay Airport using its Smart Path solution.

The company’s systems are also operational at major airports in Jeddah, Dammam, and Riyadh, in addition to 22 regional airports in Cluster 2.

The biometric journey provides a secure experience by using technologies that capture and verify individuals through unique biological identifiers, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, facilitating efficient access at digital and physical checkpoints.

Matarat is responsible for the management of 27 airports through its subsidiaries, including Riyadh Airport, Jeddah Airport, Dammam Airports, and Cluster 2.

The organisation’s objective is to enhance the performance of the country’s airports in accordance with the Saudi Aviation Strategy, which is integral to the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.

Matarat digital and technology senior vice president Yaagoub AlNujaidi said: “This Memorandum of Understanding with SITA underscores our unwavering commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the travel experience across all our airports.”

Recently, SITA partnered with NEC, a biometric authentication provider, to enhance global digital identity solutions in the travel industry.

NEC will integrate its technology into SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, enabling real-time digital identity verification across multiple systems.