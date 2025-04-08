The ecosystem simplifies processes for airports, airlines, and governments by removing direct integrations between identity issuers and verifiers. Credit: SITA.

Aviation technology firm SITA has entered into a partnership with NEC, a provider of biometric authentication technologies, to promote the global adoption of digital identity solutions within the travel industry.

This collaboration will see NEC integrate into SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open and interoperable framework designed to facilitate real-time digital identity verification across various systems.

The ecosystem, developed in conjunction with Indicio, aims to streamline the process for airports, airlines, and governments by eliminating the need for direct integrations between identity issuers and verifiers.

Central to this ecosystem is the Trust Network, which establishes protocols for the secure sharing of digital credentials worldwide.

The framework is built with a privacy-by-design approach, empowering travellers with control over their personal data, including the ability to determine when and with whom they share their credentials.

With an emphasis on data security and privacy, the framework ensures that personal information remains safeguarded and under the traveller’s control.

NEC DID Department senior director Nanaumi Nagamine said: “With SITA, we’ve delivered proven biometric solutions at airports around the world, creating secure and seamless travel experiences for thousands of passengers every day.

“This expanded collaboration will accelerate global adoption and set a new standard for trusted digital identity in travel.”

According to the SITA Air Transport IT Insights 2024 report, 28% of airlines and 43% of airports are planning to implement biometric identity management solutions within the next year, indicating a growing demand for interoperable systems.

The current lack of standardisation has hindered widespread adoption, but the collaboration between SITA and NEC aims to address this issue by providing a scalable framework for secure identity exchange.

By tackling longstanding interoperability challenges, the partnership between SITA and NEC is expected to facilitate better adoption of digital identities among passengers.

The partnership will assist the industry in enhancing security and improving the overall passenger experience at various touchpoints.

SITA Borders senior vice president Jeremy Springall said: “With NEC’s biometric expertise and SITA’s industry-leading footprint of biometric touchpoints around the world, we’re well-positioned to accelerate the transformation of Digital Travel worldwide.”

Recently, SITA acquired CCM, a Milan-based expert in airport interiors. This acquisition aims to transform airport spaces by merging advanced technology with smart design, setting the stage for the airports of the future.