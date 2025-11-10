Aerial view of Los Angeles International Airport. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com.

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has named Mata Construction Services as the general contractor for the next phase of the Terminal 2 Refresh at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the US.

The appointment covers two major construction packages and forms part of LAWA’s ongoing Terminal 2–3 modernisation programme, which includes the $2.3bn Delta Air Lines “Sky Way” project.

The Terminal 2 Refresh is designed to address remaining infrastructure requirements and improve terminal connectivity to accommodate projected passenger volumes.

It aims to close infrastructure gaps and enhance both vertical and horizontal movement within the terminal.

Mata Construction’s role will involve coordination with city agencies and delivery of the planned upgrades as part of LAWA’s broader strategy to invest in local capacity.

LAWA’s selection of Mata Construction aligns with its policy of supporting local businesses through major capital projects.

Mata Construction founder and president Nick Mata said: “We’re proud to partner with LAWA to build the next generation of infrastructure and facilities at LAX.

“This effort goes beyond construction—it’s about creating opportunity and strengthening local partnerships. LAWA is setting the standard by engaging local firms like ours and showing how public investment can truly uplift the communities it serves.”

In September 2025, fuellers employed by Menzies Aviation at LAX) ratified a collective bargaining agreement that improves their wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Approximately 100 workers, represented by Teamsters Local 986, approved the contract after extensive negotiations and the threat of a strike.

In July 2024, the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners (BOAC), the city authority overseeing governance and policy for Los Angeles International Airport, approved an extended construction timeline and increased budget for the airport’s Automated People Mover rail system.

Appointed by the Mayor of Los Angeles from civil society, the BOAC reached an agreement with the LINXS construction joint venture to set a new project completion date of 8 December 2025.

