The newly ratified agreement promises substantial wage increases and better healthcare provisions for Menzies Aviation fuellers at Los Angeles International Airport. Credit: Eric Glenn /Shutterstock.com.

Menzies Aviation fuellers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the US have approved a new collective bargaining agreement that will enhance their wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Nearly 100 workers, represented by Teamsters Local 986, ratified the contract following a threat of a strike and extensive negotiations.

During the bargaining process, workers twice rejected proposals from the company that they deemed inadequate.

Menzies Aviation and Local 986 steward mechanic said: “I was hired in 1990, have over 35 years on the job, and this is by far the best contract of my career.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to working under a strong Teamsters agreement.”

The newly ratified agreement is said to ensure significant increases in wages, improved health care provisions, and enhanced protections against unfair treatment.

It also addresses scheduling and safety concerns, bringing substantial changes that will affect the daily work life of Teamsters Local 986 members at LAX.

Local 986 secretary-treasurer Chris Griswold said: “This is a major victory for our members at Menzies Aviation.

“For too long these workers were undervalued despite the vital service they provide at one of the busiest airports in the world.

“With this contract, our members have secured significant wage and benefit improvements, along with the strongest job protections we’ve ever negotiated at the company.”

Teamsters Local 986, established in 1948, represents almost 30,000 members across the western US, including Hawaii and Guam.

In July this year, Menzies Aviation was granted a ground handling licence at Miami International Airport (MIA).

The company delivers comprehensive ground services for an initial five-year period, with the option to extend for two additional two-year terms.

