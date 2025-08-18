Mammoet partnered with Walsh Group to build the initial 15-gate terminal concourse and the new Skylink Station. Credit: Mammoet.

Mammoet has completed the installation of six modules for the first phase of the new Terminal F at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in the US.

This marks a key development in a multi-phase expansion project aimed at increasing the airport’s capacity.

The first phase employed modular construction techniques, which involve prefabricating large sections off-site before transporting and assembling them at the final location.

The method enhances the cost-efficiency and safety of construction projects, particularly in constrained environments such as airports, where civil work can lead to significant disruptions, according to the company.

Mammoet collaborated with Walsh Group, which is part of the Innovation Next+ joint venture responsible for constructing the initial 15-gate terminal concourse and the new Skylink Station.

The operation involved the movement of the largest airport terminal modules to date, with the heaviest module weighing 3,320t and measuring 85m in length, stated Mammoet.

The modules were fabricated at a nearby site on airport property and transported individually using Mammoet’s self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs).

These SPMTs were equipped with metal supports to facilitate lifting and movement across the tarmac to their designated installation points.

Mammoet project manager Reid Whitley said: “Modular construction techniques allow construction companies to reduce the scope of work at building sites, and for different structural elements to happen in parallel.

“This can be incredibly beneficial for sites like airports, where space is limited, and lessening disruption for passengers is critical. Mammoet prides itself on being the world leader in heavy lift and transport. This project shows another piece of what is possible with our equipment and teams.”

Previously, Mammoet executed a similar installation at DFW for a pier-style expansion at Terminal C, which added four gates to the terminal.

The next phase of the project will involve supporting an expansion at Terminal A.

In July 2025, American Airlines launched a programme to improve international travel by becoming the first US airline to implement One Stop Security (OSS).

This initiative enables passengers arriving from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to clear US Customs at DFW without needing to collect and recheck their luggage.

