American Airlines has teamed up with BagCheck and Brock Solutions to enhance safety and operational efficiency in the OSS process. Credit: American Airlines.

American Airlines has initiated a new programme aimed at enhancing the international travel process by becoming the first airline in the US to implement One Stop Security (OSS).

This initiative was developed in collaboration with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the UK Department for Transport (DfT).

It allows passengers arriving from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to clear US Customs at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) without the need to collect and recheck their luggage.

Under this new system, travellers can proceed directly to their connecting flights after arriving at DFW, and their checked bags are automatically transferred to the next flight.

This process is intended to reduce the time spent on connection times, which typically involves customs clearance, baggage claim, and TSA security checks, by more than 50%.

American Airlines has partnered with technology providers BagCheck and Brock Solutions to ensure that safety and operational efficiency are prioritised throughout the OSS process.

The launch of OSS at DFW follows a pilot programme conducted earlier this year at LHR, where the system was first tested for passengers connecting to destinations outside the UK.

American Airlines has expressed its commitment to exploring the expansion of OSS to additional flights and airports in the US in the future.

American Airlines chief operating officer David Seymour said: “One Stop Security is one of the most forward-thinking enhancements we can bring to international travel — and importantly, to our customers — as it delivers a level of convenience and time-savings that’s never been available before to customers connecting from international flights.

“With this game-changing program and thanks to our federal partners at CBP and TSA, along with DFW Airport, our customers will spend significantly less time worrying about an onerous connection process and more time enjoying their travel journey.”

In November 2024, American Airlines announced the expansion of its “advanced” boarding technology to more than 100 US airports.

This platform aims to help customers board in their assigned groups, enhancing support for both passengers and team members during the boarding process, similar to systems used by many airlines.

