The project involves installing Thales’ RSM NG secondary surveillance radar. Credit: Thales.

Malaysia has appointed Thales to carry out an upgrade of the radar station at Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Senai airport in Johor Bahru.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) operates the airport.

The project involves the installation of Thales’ RSM NG secondary surveillance radar, intended to replace the current secondary radar system while aiming to keep service disruptions to a minimum.

Thales will work with its local partner Novatis on this project.

The modernisation is intended to enhance approach surveillance at Johor Bahru airport and improve surveillance services at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre.

With this addition, the region will have two Thales radar systems, offering coverage in both Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia.

According to Thales, this arrangement supports air traffic controllers in tracking aircraft regardless of conditions.

Thales will supply and install the RSM NG radar along with an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system. The company will also set up two ADS-B stations to support radar coverage and strengthen air traffic control surveillance capabilities in the area.

ADS-B is a collaborative surveillance technology that provides real-time information to support air traffic control.

The Johor Bahru currently manages around five million passengers each year.

The RSM NG system is designed to provide real-time data on cooperative aircraft and is expected to enhance Malaysia’s ability to monitor its airspace.

The radar can monitor as many as 2,000 aircraft at the same time and feed up to 64 concurrent data streams to air traffic control centres, ensuring continuous, uninterrupted surveillance across high‑density airspace.

Thales also noted that the meta-sensor included with the system offers improved identification and tracking of aircraft, maintaining data continuity even in the event of attempts at jamming or spoofing.

By combining Mode S, a selective interrogation technology that queries aircraft for precise data such as identification, speed, altitude and flight status, with ADS-B reception, the radar minimises interference and improves tracking accuracy.

This integration also shortens response times and helps reduce overall RF emissions.

Furthermore, Thales said that the latest cybersecurity updates are included in the radar system to protect surveillance data against digital threats.

According to Thales, these measures are intended to enhance detection and enable more effective management of aircraft movements within the region’s airspace.

Thales air traffic radars vice president Lionel de CASTELLANE said: “Thales is delighted to support the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia in advancing its Digital Strategic Plan.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing both operational efficiency and safety at Johor’s airport.

“With this new contract, we are reinforcing our commitment to the modernisation of air traffic management and to the long-term development of Malaysia’s aviation infrastructure.”

