Malaysia Airlines has incorporated the digital verification system into its online and mobile check-in processes. Credit: Amadeus IT Group SA.

Malaysia Airlines has entered into a partnership with Amadeus, a provider of travel technology, to implement the Amadeus Travel Ready solution.

This initiative aims to enhance the passenger experience and efficiency by digitalising and verifying essential travel documents, including passports, visas, and health documentation, throughout the travel process.

The new feature allows passengers to upload and verify their travel documents during the online check-in process, which is anticipated to alleviate congestion at airports.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief digital officer Clarence Lee Chin Ken said: “Traditionally, travellers have to present the same identity documents repeatedly—at check-in, baggage drop, security, and boarding—creating manual checks and long queues.

“Malaysia Airlines is taking a step forward by digitalising identity verification for our customers with Amadeus Travel Ready.”

Malaysia Airlines has integrated this digital verification system into both its online and mobile check-in procedures.

This development is intended to ease the burden on airport check-in counters and ensure that passengers are prepared for their flights, stated the company.

The solution also allows travellers to confirm that their documents meet compliance requirements prior to arriving at the airport.

The Amadeus Travel Ready solution aligns with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) One ID initiative, which promotes the advanced sharing of information, contactless technologies, and biometric solutions.

Amadeus Asia Pacific managing director and travel unit executive vice president Javier Laforgue said: “Malaysia Airlines is a strategic partner for Amadeus, an innovative carrier with a dedication to using technology to build an improved passenger experience.

“As a first mover in the region with Amadeus Travel Ready, Malaysia Airlines will benefit from advanced biometric enrolment capabilities, ensuring a seamless and secure travel experience for its customers.”

Malaysia Airlines, which has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad since 2015, serves as the flag carrier of Malaysia.

It is a member of the oneworld alliance, providing access to 900 destinations across more than 170 territories worldwide.

Last month, Amadeus announced an extension of its partnership with the Australian Department of Home Affairs and its subsidiary, Vision-Box Australia, for the Departure SmartGates programme.

