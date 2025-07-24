The agreement outlines plans for a mid-life upgrade of the Departure SmartGates system. Credit: Amadeus IT Group SA.

Amadeus has announced the extension of its partnership with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, alongside its subsidiary Vision-Box Australia, for the Departure SmartGates programme.

This multi-year agreement will ensure ongoing support for the SmartGates programme across ten international airports in Australia, which are essential for the operations of the Australian Border Force.

Since the programme’s launch in 2015, Amadeus, via Vision-Box Australia, has provided Departure SmartGates technology to the Department of Home Affairs, aiding the Australian Border Force in updating its border control systems.

The extension is part of the Department of Home Affairs’ aim to maintain “advanced” biometric self-service and Smart Gate technologies to enhance border operations and promote secure international travel.

The agreement includes plans for a mid-life upgrade of the Departure SmartGates infrastructure, which will extend the lifespan of current assets and incorporate modern technology.

A significant aspect of this upgrade is the implementation of Amadeus Visiontec Facial Recognition technology, which will provide the SmartGates with the latest facial recognition algorithms.

This technology aims to improve the efficiency and security of traveller identification processes, stated Amadeus.

Amadeus Global Business Development Border Authorities senior vice president Jean-Francois “Jeff” Lennon said: “We are deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in Amadeus by the Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force.

“This renewed agreement not only strengthens our longstanding position as a key service provider to the Australian border, but also underscores our shared vision for smart, secure and efficient borders.

“By integrating our proprietary Visiontec Facial Recognition technology, we aim to enhance the traveller experience while upholding the highest standards of border security.”

