The new order adds to MAG’s 2022 commitment of 20 A330neo aircraft, bringing the total to 40. Credit: Malaysia Airlines Berhad.

Malaysia Airlines’ parent company Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has confirmed an order for 20 additional A330neo aircraft with Airbus, as part of its fleet renewal and network expansion strategy.

This decision is expected to position the airline as a leading operator of the A330neo in the Asia-Pacific region.

This latest order builds on MAG’s 2022 commitment for 20 A330neo aircraft, which included ten purchased directly and ten leased through Avolon, bringing the total order to 40.

Deliveries of the newly ordered aircraft are scheduled between 2029 and 2031.

The A330neo is pivotal to MAG’s fleet modernisation efforts, aimed at improving efficiency on high-growth routes while enhancing the passenger experience, according to the company.

The aircraft features a modern cabin design, including an all-suite Business Class with sliding privacy doors, full-flat beds, and direct aisle access.

All cabin classes will benefit from updated interiors, modern seating, and the latest in-flight entertainment systems, aligning with Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to providing a premium travel experience.

Airbus commercial aircraft sales EVP Benoit de Saint-Exupery said: “We are proud to further strengthen our relationship with Malaysia Aviation Group as it expands its A330neo fleet.

“This repeat order is a strong endorsement of the A330neo’s exceptional performance, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, as well as a testament to the aircraft’s popularity among the world’s premium airlines.”

The expanded fleet will enhance the airline’s connectivity across key markets, including ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations], China, India, and Australasia, solidifying Malaysia Airlines’ role as a prominent carrier in the region, according to the company.

MAG has currently received four A330neo aircraft, which are operating on routes to Auckland, Melbourne, and Bali.

Six more are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, with the remaining aircraft from the original order set to arrive progressively through 2028.

MAG Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said: “The A330neo continues to deliver the right balance of operational efficiency, range, and cabin comfort to support our network and growth strategy.

“With its enhanced fuel efficiency and flexibility across both regional and long-haul routes, the aircraft is a strong fit for our evolving market needs.”

In March, MAG ordered up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including 18 737-8s and 12 737-10s, with options for 30 additional jets to refresh its single-aisle fleet.

