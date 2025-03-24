The new aircraft will enable Malaysia’s flag carrier to introduce lie-flat seats. Credit: Boeing/PRNewswire.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has placed an order for up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The order comprises 18 units of 737-8 aircraft and 12 units of 737-10 jets, and options for 30 more to renew the firm’s single-aisle fleet.

Finalised in January 2025, the order aims to modernise Malaysia Airlines’ fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft.

The investment in the 737-8’s versatility and the 737-10’s capacity, the largest variant in the 737 MAX family, is said to be crucial for MAG as it prepares to meet the burgeoning travel demand in the region.

The new aircraft will enable Malaysia’s flag carrier to introduce lie-flat seats and meet the rising demand for air travel in Southeast Asia, which is expected to see a nearly 250% increase in aeroplane fleet over the next two decades.

Furthermore, the 737-8 and 737-10 models are designed to offer a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions, thereby supporting the airline’s sustainability goals.

Malaysia Aviation Group group managing director Izham Ismail said: “This is a significant investment for Malaysia Aviation Group, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge premium cabin offerings and state-of-the-art technology to our customers.

“The addition of these new airplanes will not only enhance our fleet’s efficiency and increase seating capacity, but allow us to elevate the overall inflight experience, with our passengers’ needs at the forefront.”

The addition of these new jets will expand Malaysia Airlines’ existing fleet of over 50 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Boeing Global president Dr Brendan Nelson AO said: “The opportunity to introduce more Boeing airplanes in Malaysia is a point of pride for our many Malaysian employees who contribute to every airplane Boeing builds and delivers to customers around the world.”

Last year, Menzies Aviation reaffirmed its contract with Malaysia Airlines to provide ground support services for the company’s flights in Australia and New Zealand for another five years.