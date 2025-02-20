The move aims to enhance operational stability and reliability, with Lufthansa possibly acquiring full ownership of Swissport Losch in Munich. Credit: Lufthansa.

German aviation group Lufthansa has announced its intention to handle part of the Lufthansa Group Airlines’ flights at Munich Airport through its own ground services later this year by potentially acquiring 100% of Swissport Losch.

This move is anticipated to improve operational stability and reliability for the airline’s customers.

Lufthansa will acquire Swissport Losch from the current shareholders, Swissport Cargo Services Deutschland and Losch Airport Service Munchen.

The shareholders will continue to provide their expertise to support the development of Lufthansa’s self-handling capabilities, post-acquisition.

Swissport International president and CEO Warwick Brady said: “We are proud to support Lufthansa in the transition to their self-handling setup on the basis of our long-term partnership with the Lufthansa Group at Munich Airport.”

The acquisition is subject to several conditions, including the granting of a licence, the finalisation of a commercial agreement, and the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities.

In line with the planned takeover, Lufthansa is committed to preserving the employment of Swissport Losch’s workforce, offering them long-term career opportunities, according to the company.

Lufthansa Airlines CEO and Munich hub manager Jens Ritter said: “Securing jobs at Munich Airport and further developing the travel experience for our customers are of great importance to Lufthansa. Swissport Losch is a strong company with a long-standing partnership with Lufthansa.

“The company has outstanding employees who are characterised above all by their professionalism, commitment and service quality.”

Last month, Lufthansa announced that it will offer free unlimited messaging on all long-haul flights to destinations like the US, Brazil, and Japan starting this summer.

Passengers in any travel class can send and receive messages, including photos, via their smartphones or tablets using regular apps.