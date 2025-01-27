German aviation group Lufthansa has announced the launch of free messaging on all long-haul flights to destinations such as the US, Brazil, and Japan.
Starting this summer, passengers can send and receive unlimited messages, including photos, through their smartphones or tablets using regular apps, irrespective of their travel class.
Lufthansa Group chief commercial officer Dieter Vranckx said: “The introduction of free messaging on long-haul flights is another important step in continuously improving our customers’ overall travel experience.
“We will continue to focus our efforts on services that are highly relevant to our customers.”
Lufthansa Group airlines, including SWISS and Austrian Airlines, also provide free messaging on select long-haul flights.
The service, available since 2024 on short and medium-haul flights with Lufthansa and on several Austrian Airlines planes, has been well received, according to the company.
Lufthansa Airlines chief customer officer Heiko Reitz said: “What is already a great success on short and medium-haul flights will also be very popular with our guests on long-haul flights
“Being reachable even during a long flight has long been a basic need and a decisive factor when choosing an airline.
“Free messages, as well as in-flight internet, for example, therefore offer a portfolio of digital services that is very attractive to our customers.”
Recently, Lufthansa Group acquired a 41% stake in ITA Airways through a €325m ($334m) capital increase.
The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) retains the remaining 59%, while Lufthansa has the option to acquire the rest in the future.
In July 2024, Lufthansa Technik signed a Total Component Support contract with Air India to provide comprehensive component services for the airline’s fleet of 27 Boeing 777 aircraft.