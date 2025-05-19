Kuehne+Nagel has signed MoUs with 14 international airlines to promote sustainability in air logistics. Credit: supakitswn/Shutterstock.

Logistics company Kuehne+Nagel has initiated a new sustainability programme aimed at enhancing air freight operations.

The company has established individual memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 14 international airline carriers to promote sustainable practices within the air logistics sector.

This initiative is intended to mitigate the environmental impact associated with air freight transportation for its clientele.

The airlines involved in this collaboration include American Airlines, Air Canada, Air France Cargo, KLM Cargo, Atlas Air, Azul, Cargolux, Cathay Cargo, Delta Air Lines, LATAM Airlines Group, Lufthansa Cargo, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, and United Airlines.

The collaboration will concentrate on several critical areas to meet its sustainability objectives.

These include the promotion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the adoption of measures to decrease the carbon footprint of air freight.

SAF, sourced from renewable materials, has the potential to lower lifecycle CO 2 emissions by an estimated 80% compared to traditional jet fuel, according to the company.

Additionally, the programme will facilitate transparency and impact tracking through regular data exchanges between Kuehne+Nagel and the participating airlines.

This will enable a better understanding of emissions, monitor reduction progress, and assess the overall impact of the carrier engagement initiative beyond just carbon emissions.

Furthermore, the programme will adopt a holistic approach to tackle wider sustainability challenges.

Kuehne+Nagel sustainability air logistics global head Fabiano Piccinno said: “As an asset-light company, it is crucial for us to collaborate with our carriers to reach our ambitious science-based targets while also sending a clear signal.

“The signing of these MoUs represents a milestone for the industry and marks our joint commitment to supporting a sustainable future. We are very excited about the new initiatives that will emerge out of this, ultimately, benefiting our customers.”

The airlines currently engaged in the MoUs account for approximately 50% of Kuehne+Nagel’s air freight emissions, based on emissions for the full year 2024.

The company intends to further expand its sustainability engagement with additional major carriers to increase the coverage of emissions addressed by this initiative.

In June 2024, Etihad Airways announced that its freight division expanded its partnership with Kuehne+Nagel through a new eBookings system to streamline the booking process.

This initiative is part of Etihad Cargo’s digitisation efforts, which also include integrations with cargo.one, WebCargo, CargoWise, and CargoAI.

