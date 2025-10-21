Korean Air and Archer Aviation signed an agreement to commercialise the Midnight eVTOL aircraft in South Korea. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Korean Air has signed a deal with Archer Aviation to commercialise the Midnight eVTOL aircraft in South Korea.

The collaboration will begin with government applications and extend to multiple use cases. Under the terms, Korean Air plans to acquire up to 100 Midnight aircraft.

The pact designates Korean Air as Archer’s exclusive partner in South Korea for the introduction of the Midnight aircraft.

The companies said the arrangement combines Archer’s aircraft technology with Korean Air’s experience in aircraft operation and maintenance in South Korea. It aims to accelerate deployment while establishing a framework for broader adoption across public and private sectors.

Korean Air aerospace business head and senior vice president Jin Kyu Lim said: “By combining Archer’s industry-leading eVTOL technology with Korean Air’s five decades of aerospace MRO and manufacturing expertise and strong commitment to innovation, we aim to lay the foundation for the next generation of air mobility in the Republic of Korea.”

Archer reported progress in a series of flight performance tests for the Midnight aircraft.

It said earlier test flights included the longest and highest piloted flights to date, covering about 55 miles in 31 minutes and reaching 10,000 feet.

The Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger eVTOL designed for rapid back-to-back trips with short recharge intervals.

Archer stated the aircraft could replace commutes of 60–90 minutes by car with 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights and described the design goals as reduced noise and competitive operating costs relative to ground transport.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “Korean Air’s expertise in aerospace and their comprehensive strategic vision for the future make them the ideal partner for Archer.

“We are excited to introduce Midnight alongside them in one of the world’s largest aerospace markets.”

Archer had recently showcased the aircraft at the California International Airshow.

Recently, the company won the rights to acquire German company Lilium’s patent portfolio after a competitive bidding process.

The €18m ($20.9m) deal covers about 300 patents related to high-voltage systems, battery management, aircraft design, flight controls, electric propulsion, propellers, and ducted fans.

